HDA Employees take out protest rally against non payment of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Employees Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) took out a protest rally from Liberty Chowk here on Monday, decrying non-payment of salaries and pensions for last 5 months.

Speaking to the protesters, the union's General Secretary Qayum Bhatti accused Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government and the officials of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for the plight of the workers.

"We demand of the Sindh government and Sindh Local Government Department to pay our salaries within 7 days otherwise we will be compelled to resort to stringent protests again," he warned.

Separately at a meeting of the union, the office bearers complained that while Sindh government did not pay billions of rupees that it owed to WASA, the agency could pay the salaries or part of salaries through its own resources.

They said WASA recovered over Rs 40 million every month from the water bills while the agency made record recovery in the months of May and June.

They contended that the WASA's own resources were sufficient to pay their salaries.