HDA Employees To Stage Protest For Resolution Of Demands

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

HDA employees to stage protest for resolution of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union has decided to stage sit in outside Chief Minister's house at Karachi on August 28 for resolution of their demands.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, HDA union leaders Insaf Lashari, Sajid Taqi, Abdul Jabbar Hashmi and others said contractual employees of Hyderabad Development Authority were working with the organization since last 15 to 20 years but they had not been regularized.

The salaries of HDA employees are not being paid since last 8 months due to which they were facing financial hardship, HDA Union leaders complained.

They warned if their demands were not fulfilled they would stage sit in outside CM house, Karachi on Saturday (Aug 28) for resolution of their genuine issues.

They demanded of Sindh CM, Local Government Minister and DG HDA to take steps for resolution of their charter of demands.

