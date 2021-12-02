UrduPoint.com

HDA Employees To Stage Sit-in On Dec 8

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union (CBA) Thursday announced to stage a protest sit-in opposite Karachi press club on December 8 for resolution of their demands

HDA Employees Union had presented a 5- point charter of demands to Sindh government and Hyderabad Development Authority, Abdul Qayoom Bhatti said while addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club.

More Stories From Pakistan

