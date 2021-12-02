HDA employees to stage sit-in on Dec 8

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union (CBA) Thursday announced to stage a protest sit-in opposite Karachi press club on December 8 for resolution of their demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union (CBA) Thursday announced to stage a protest sit-in opposite Karachi press club on December 8 for resolution of their demands.

HDA Employees Union had presented a 5- point charter of demands to Sindh government and Hyderabad Development Authority, Abdul Qayoom Bhatti said while addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club.