UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Employees Union Decides To Launch Protest Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:51 PM

HDA employees union decides to launch protest movement

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union on Wednesday decided to launch a protest movement from March 20, for regulaization of contract employees at Water and Sanitation Agency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union on Wednesday decided to launch a protest movement from March 20, for regulaization of contract employees at Water and Sanitation Agency.

President HDA Employees Union Sindh Behram Khan Chang said here on Wednesday that despite over nine hundred vacant posts in WASA, services of work charge contract employees were not being regularized.

Besides HDA management, Sindh government was also involved in creation of financial crisis in WASA, he said.

The WASA employees have been deprived of their salaries, pension, commutation and other outstanding dues, he said and added that the management has failed to recover outstanding dues from the consumers which created a financial crisis in the organization.

He warned to suspend the water and supply and sewerage system of the provincial government if it failed to resolve the issues being faced by WASA employees.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Water Hyderabad March From Government

Recent Stories

Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body rejects baseless report of ..

2 minutes ago

PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A result

5 minutes ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.