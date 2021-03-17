HDA employees union decides to launch protest movement

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union on Wednesday decided to launch a protest movement from March 20, for regulaization of contract employees at Water and Sanitation Agency

President HDA Employees Union Sindh Behram Khan Chang said here on Wednesday that despite over nine hundred vacant posts in WASA, services of work charge contract employees were not being regularized.

Besides HDA management, Sindh government was also involved in creation of financial crisis in WASA, he said.

The WASA employees have been deprived of their salaries, pension, commutation and other outstanding dues, he said and added that the management has failed to recover outstanding dues from the consumers which created a financial crisis in the organization.

He warned to suspend the water and supply and sewerage system of the provincial government if it failed to resolve the issues being faced by WASA employees.