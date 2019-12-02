UrduPoint.com
HDA Employees Union For Release Of Their Salary, Pension On Time

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees Union has demanded the higher management for the release of staffers salary and pension on time.

They warned the authority that they would stop the water supply in the city, if the employees' salary and pension were not released.

A meeting of the union, chaired by its leaders Aijaz Hussain and Abdul Qayum Bhatti at the HDA office here Sunday, blamed the authority for failing to resolve the persistent problem of inordinate delay in payment of salaries and pensions.

Bhatti said HDA administration assured them that they would ensure monthly release of their salaries but they failed to honour their assurance.

He said in the meeting various options of protest has discussed as the suspension of water supply would be their last resort.

