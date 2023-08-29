HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during inquiry

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner, has found an Assistant Director of Planning and Development and some other officials guilty of forgery in a plot's ownership record in an inquiry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner, has found an Assistant Director of Planning and Development and some other officials guilty of forgery in a plot's ownership record in an inquiry.

The HDA's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the DG himself conducted an inquiry on the complaint of the family of late Nisar Ali Shah, an employee of Pak Army who passed away on July 23.

He told the deceased had booked plot number B/211 in Kohsar General Public Housing Scheme of the HDA measuring 240 square yards in 1989.

The spokesman added that Shah paid all installments of the plot and became its owner.

However, he disclosed that Assistant Director Waseem Ahmed Siddiqui and other officials forged the land ownership record after his death.

According to him, the DG HDA came to know about the issue through the deceased person's family and he himself initiated an inquiry.

The spokesman apprised that the DG transferred the plot in the name of Shah's family. He said that after concluding the inquiry the DG wrote a letter to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment to register an FIR against Siddiqui and others for their involvement in tampering with the land record to unlawfully change the ownership.