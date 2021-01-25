UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Identifies 5 Illegal Housing Schemes, Advise Public Against Making Investment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

HDA identifies 5 illegal housing schemes, advise public against making investment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has identified 5 illegal housing schemes in Hyderabad and has advised the public against making investments in those schemes.

HDA spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Monday that some unregistered builders and developers had launched those schemes without obtaining prior approval of the Planning and Development Control wing of HDA.

He added that the authority had initiated action against those builders who were defrauding the public of their hard earned money.

According to him, the housing schemes include Zainab Cooperative in Latifabad taluka, Bilawal Town and Aqsa Town in Qasimabad taluka and Fatima Model and Noor Garden in Hyderabad Rural taluka.

The people have been advised to contact HDA's office on phone number 022-9240040 or visit the office for further queries.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Money Housing

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution delivering on its growth strate ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

26 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.