HDA identifies 5 illegal housing schemes, advise public against making investment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has identified 5 illegal housing schemes in Hyderabad and has advised the public against making investments in those schemes.

HDA spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Monday that some unregistered builders and developers had launched those schemes without obtaining prior approval of the Planning and Development Control wing of HDA.

He added that the authority had initiated action against those builders who were defrauding the public of their hard earned money.

According to him, the housing schemes include Zainab Cooperative in Latifabad taluka, Bilawal Town and Aqsa Town in Qasimabad taluka and Fatima Model and Noor Garden in Hyderabad Rural taluka.

The people have been advised to contact HDA's office on phone number 022-9240040 or visit the office for further queries.