HDA identifies 5 industrial, residential schemes launched unlawfully

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has identified five industrial and residential schemes which have been launched illegally and restrained the citizens for making investments in those schemes.

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed on Monday that I. F.

Small Industries Commercial Scheme on Tando Muhammad Khan road and 4 other housing schemes had been launched without obtaining the due approvals.

The housing schemes include Gulshan-e-Eshal in City taluka, Livestock Employees Commercial, Hasnain Town and Soomar Village in Rural taluka.

The spokesman said the HDA had started taking legal action against the builders and developers of those schemes.

He said the citizens should verify a housing scheme from the Planning and Development Control wing of HDA before making investments.