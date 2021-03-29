UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDA Identifies 5 Industrial, Residential Schemes Launched Unlawfully

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

HDA identifies 5 industrial, residential schemes launched unlawfully

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has identified five industrial and residential schemes which have been launched illegally and restrained the citizens for making investments in those schemes.

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed on Monday that I. F.

Small Industries Commercial Scheme on Tando Muhammad Khan road and 4 other housing schemes had been launched without obtaining the due approvals.

The housing schemes include Gulshan-e-Eshal in City taluka, Livestock Employees Commercial, Hasnain Town and Soomar Village in Rural taluka.

The spokesman said the HDA had started taking legal action against the builders and developers of those schemes.

He said the citizens should verify a housing scheme from the Planning and Development Control wing of HDA before making investments.

Related Topics

Road Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan From Housing

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

9 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

9 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

54 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.