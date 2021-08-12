HDA issues multiple notices to its employees for returning vehicles, vacate unauthorized office rooms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has served multiple notices to its employees for responding to show cause notices, returning vehicles and vacating unauthorized office rooms.

In a letter written by HDA's Secretary Rehmatullah Jamali, Assistant Director Monitoring Shahnawaz Qureshi, who is currently under suspension, has been directed to respond to the show cause notice pertaining to returning the official vehicle in 7 days.

The secretary wrote that he was directed on July 26 to return the vehicle Suzuki Cultus bearing registration number BBG-365 but he had failed to comply with the directives.

"Your above attitude amounts to gross misconduct punishable under HDA Employees Conduct, E and D Regulation, 1988.

A similar correspondence has been made to Deputy Manager Commercial Ali Nawaz Qureshi and Supervisor Haq Nawaz Qureshi, for returning the official vehicles bearing registration numbers GSB-228 and GS-2302.

In a separate letter addressed to Chief Engineer Kafeel Ahmed, the Secretary has questioned why did he fail to conduct inquiry against Assistant Director Qureshi for which he was given 15 days on July 12.

Being the committee's Chairman, Ahmed was tasked to probe Qureshi's promotion as well as allegations against him for altering and manipulating record of plots of Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme.

"The competent authority has shown displeasure and desired that you do the needful immediately," reads the letter.

The HDA's Director Coordination and Implementation Nadeem Rizwan has also been asked to explain why has he failed to probe the matter of alleged misuse of 33 accounts of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of HDA.

He was made the inquiry committee's chairman on July 8 with 15 days deadline for submission of the report.

The authority gave him 3 more days for submission of the inquiry report.

The Director General of HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani had also directed Accounts Officer Javed Kamal to conduct commercial audit of WASA, Planning and Development Control and the three projects operating under the authority.

However, Kamal complained to the DG that none of the units were cooperating with him for the audit.

Therefore, the Secretary HDA has also written a letter to the heads of all those units to ensure that their respective accounts officers cooperated with the audit officer.

The authority in a yet another letter asked the Managing Director of WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio to get an office room vacated from the All HDA Officers and Officials Welfare Association in the Tax Office in Latifabad unit 9.

According to the letter, the association had been illegally occupying that room.