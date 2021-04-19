HDA Labor Union to protests against non-payment of salaries,pension

The Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) Labor Union on Monday warned of resorting to protests if they are not paid their unpaid salaries and pensions of the last 8 to 10 months without further delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) Labor Union on Monday warned of resorting to protests if they are not paid their unpaid salaries and pensions of the last 8 to 10 months without further delay.

A meeting of the union headed by its President Sajid Taqi and General Secretary Insaf Ali Lashari, gave time till April 22 to the provincial government and officials of HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to resolve their issues.

Taqi said at the meeting that the workers of HDA and WASA were patiently performing their duties even though they had been finding it difficult to arrange 2 time meals for their families.

"Even in this holy month of Ramadan, we are unable to feed our families and children properly," bemoaned Taqi.

He complained that the officials of HDA and and WASA had time and again gave them fake assurances about payment of their salaries but to no avail.

"We are performing our duty to maintain water supply and drainage in the city in this month of Ramadan to please the Almighty. But even our patience has some limits," he warned.

Taqi said the workers of HDA and WASA did not want to cause any problem in water supply and drainage in the city by resorting to protests.

However, he warned if the provincial government and the officials of DA and WASA continued to remain indifferent to our problems, the protest would be our only option.