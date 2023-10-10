Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Labour Union has warned of blocking the city's drainage as part of their protest against unpaid salaries for nine months

The union's General Secretary Insaf Lashari told a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Tuesday that they would start to block the drainage network from October 11.

He deplored that the management of HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had failed to pay the unpaid salaries of the staff.

He maintained that no serious efforts were being taken to resolve the very serious issue which had put the families of the staff in starvation while depriving their children of education and elders of healthcare.

Accompanied by the union's office bearers Khalid Ansari and Sajid Taqi, he said their protest would continue on a daily basis until the staff was paid their salaries.