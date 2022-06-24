HDA launches operation against illegal schemes

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) is launching a decisive operation against the builders and developers constructing housing schemes and commercial buildings without obtaining approvals from the authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) is launching a decisive operation against the builders and developers constructing housing schemes and commercial buildings without obtaining approvals from the authority.

The HDA's spokesman, informed here on Friday, informed that the newly posted Director General Planning and Development Munir Ahmed Soomro had formed teams for taking actions against such projects.

According to him, the builders and sponsors of 72 such projects had opened booking offices in Hyderabad without securing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from HDA and its subsidiary, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The spokesman said the authority wanted to advise the citizens against making investments in those unauthorized projects He shared a landline number, 022-9201405, where the citizens could contact to check the status of the projects in which they wanted to make investments.