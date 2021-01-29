UrduPoint.com
HDA Nulls NOCs Issued To 2 Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has cancelled the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) which were issued to 2 housing schemes in Hyderabad.  The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Friday that the NOCs had been cancelled keeping in view the HDA's by-laws and guidelines of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

   Yousuf added that the NOCs of Mehran Garden Housing Scheme and New Qasimabad Housing Scheme, which were located in Qasimabad taluka, had been cancelled.  The HDA advised the public against making investments in the two housing schemes. 

