HDA nulls NOCs issued to 2 housing schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority(HDA) has cancelled the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) which wereissued to 2 housing schemes in Hyderabad. The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Friday that the NOCs had been cancelled keepingin view the HDA's by-laws and guidelines of National AccountabilityBureau (NAB).

Yousuf added that the NOCs of Mehran Garden Housing Scheme and NewQasimabad Housing Scheme, which were located in Qasimabad taluka, hadbeen cancelled. The HDA advised the public against making investments in the two housing schemes.