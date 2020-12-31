UrduPoint.com
HDA Officers Appeal Sindh Govt To Steer Civic Body Out Of Financial Straits

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

HDA officers appeal Sindh govt to steer civic body out of financial straits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Officers Association of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has urged the media to highlight the plight of the workforce of HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

 Shahnawaz Qureshi, the General Secretary of All HDA Officers Association, said in a statement here Thursday that both the authority and its subsidiary WASA had been passing through an unending phase of the financial straits from past many years.

 He said due to the bad financial health of the authority the employees did not receive their salaries on time and that they were also being continuously denied the annual increments in their salaries besides being denied other allowance and facilities.

Qureshi said even the retired staff was not being spared as they did not receive their pensions on time.

 "The employees have been unable to pay the school fees of their children or pay their utility bills or rents," he lamented and said that the existing situation had plunged the workforce in utter pessimism and depression.   He requested the media to highlight their issues and urged the provincial government to take notice and address their problems.

