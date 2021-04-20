UrduPoint.com
HDA Officers Association Demands Payment Of Salaries To WASA Employees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:09 PM

HDA Officers Association demands payment of salaries to WASA employees

Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Officers and Officials Welfare Association on Tuesday expressed concern over non payment of salaries to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) employees since the last seven months and demanded immediate payment of their unpaid salaries

The employees of Wasa are not being paid their salaries and pension since last 8 to 10 months due to which they were facing financial constraints, Association's general secretary Shah Nawaz Qureshi said and demanded of the higher authorities to resolve their genuine issue before Eid.

Qureshi said the provincial government should release a special grant to HDA so that employees and pensioners of the Water and Sanitation Agency could be paid their outstanding dues before Eid-ul-Fitr.

