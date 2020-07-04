UrduPoint.com
HDA Officers Association For Release Of 7-month Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

HDA officers association for release of 7-month salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Officers Welfare Association Friday urged to release the seven-month long pending salaries of the authority and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency's employees.

The association's general secretary Shahnawaz Qureshi, in a statement, said despite protests and agitations, the HDA had paid no heed towards the woes of the employees as they were compelled to lead a pathetic life due to financial issues.

He urged the country's stakeholders to take an immediate notice as livelihood of thousands of employees and their families was at stake.

