HDA Officials Optimistic About Receiving Funds For Payment Of Salaries, Pensions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 09:01 PM

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

The authorities of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) have expressed hope that the issue of unpaid salaries of the employees will be resolved soon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The authorities of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) have expressed hope that the issue of unpaid salaries of the employees will be resolved soon.

In a statement issued here on Monday the HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed that due to the efforts of the HDA's top officials and the district administration, a summary had been moved to the Sindh chief minister for the release of funds in that regard.

According to him, Director General HDA Zahid Hussain Shar and Director Planning and Development Control (P&DC) Zafar Ali Jatoi put up a case before the provincial government, seeking funds for payment of salaries and pensions.

He said that the summary was later forwarded by the Sindh Local Government Secretary to the CM for approval.

The HDA required Rs 81 million every month under the head of salary and pension.

