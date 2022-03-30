HDA prepares master plan for Hyderabad development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail has said that master plan for development of Hyderabad has been prepared and the same has been discussed by Sindh Cabinet

The master plan would be effective till 2040 and further progress on it will be started in next month, he informed while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI secretariat on Wednesday.

He invited the HCSTSI office bearers to submit their proposal for setting up the industrial zone in Hyderabad so that the same could be incorporated in the master plan. He promised the replacement of outdated machinery, repair of faulty equipment and installation of power generators at sewerage disposal stations and filtered water supply plants of Water and Sanitation Agency and urged HCSTSI to raise voice on the issue of load management at its platform.

He informed that HDA was facing severe financial crunch because of expenditures of Rs 471 million against total allocated annual budget of Rs 125 million. Despite financial constraints, the HDA management is making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He asked the Chief Engineer HDA Anjum Saeed to take input of the HCSTSI representatives regarding solving the civic issues including the scrutiny of six thousand plots of Gulistan-e-Sarmast Housing Schemes of HDA.

Earlier in his welcome address, the HCSTSI President Muhammad Altaf Memon briefed the Director General HDA about civic issues being faced by the citizens and business community of Hyderabad.