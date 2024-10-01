HDA Retired Employees' Pension Case Settled With Court's Firm Directions
Published October 01, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Retired employees of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) who have been deprived of their monthly pensions since September 2023, recently filed Constitutional Petition During previous hearings.
The Director General (DG) of HDA expressed his inability to release the pensions due to lack of funds, informing the court that they were waiting for a Rs. 500 million grant from the Sindh Government.
The DG failed to adequately address the court's concerns regarding HDA's management and financial affairs.
In response, the court summoned the Secretary of Local Government to personally assist the court with the matter.
The Secretary was required to submit a detailed report on HDA's future plans for paying pensions, explain the obstacles in constituting a governing body for HDA, and provide details on investments made by HDA with funds deducted from the GP Fund and Pension Fund of HDA employees.
On September 18, 2024, the Secretary failed to appear in person and was represented by the Special Secretary, who did not satisfy the court nor submit the requested report.
The court expressed dismay and issued a show-cause notice, ordering the stoppage of the Secretary’s salary.
On Tuesday, the Secretary of Local Government appeared in court, informing the judge that the Names for the constitution of HDA's governing body had been submitted, a request for the Rs. 500 million grant had been made, and a committee had been formed to deliberate the distribution of assets and liabilities between HDA and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
The Director General of HDA, through his counsel, submitted an undertaking to ensure the payment of all pension arrears and regular pension payments within two months.
The court warned that if this undertaking is not honored, the DG HDA would face contempt of court proceedings.
With these directions, the court disposed of the petition.
