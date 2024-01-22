Open Menu

HDA Says Power Outages Affecting Water Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 10:26 PM

HDA says power outages affecting water supply

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has complained that the recurrent power outages have affected the smooth and uninterrupted supply of filtered water to the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has complained that the recurrent power outages have affected the smooth and uninterrupted supply of filtered water to the city.

HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Monday that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) conducted load shedding and outages were affecting the water supply which was resulting in a water shortage situation in the city.

According to him, the process becomes suspended after every 2 hours owing to which the supply was maintained for just 2 hours followed by a suspension period of as much time.

He said that the water shortfall situation was being reported from City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

On behalf of the HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), he assured the consumers that the water supply would be normalized as soon as the outage problem was addressed.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Water Company Hyderabad Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

3 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of ..

PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 70% desilting work of canals completed

70% desilting work of canals completed

34 seconds ago
 South African miners see gold in hills of waste

South African miners see gold in hills of waste

37 seconds ago
Boy foils assault bid in Taxila

Boy foils assault bid in Taxila

39 seconds ago
 Dozens buried, eight killed in southwest China lan ..

Dozens buried, eight killed in southwest China landslide

40 seconds ago
 Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign inves ..

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign investment to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

24 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide security to voters for h ..

Govt committed to provide security to voters for holding elections in peaceful e ..

24 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction b ..

Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction between Pakistani, African comp ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan