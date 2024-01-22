HDA says power outages affecting water supply

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has complained that the recurrent power outages have affected the smooth and uninterrupted supply of filtered water to the city

HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Monday that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) conducted load shedding and outages were affecting the water supply which was resulting in a water shortage situation in the city.

According to him, the process becomes suspended after every 2 hours owing to which the supply was maintained for just 2 hours followed by a suspension period of as much time.

He said that the water shortfall situation was being reported from City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

On behalf of the HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), he assured the consumers that the water supply would be normalized as soon as the outage problem was addressed.