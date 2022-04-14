HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

On the request of Hyderabad Police the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has started demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :On the request of Hyderabad Police the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has started demarcation of roads for the parking facilities.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that Risala, Faujdari and Aurangzeb roads had been declared model roads.

He added that the demarcation work on those roads was being completed on priority.

The spokesman said at present priority was being given to the roads in City taluka which witnessed serious traffic logjams.