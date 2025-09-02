HDA Starts Releasing Unpaid Salaries To Staff, Claims Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The newly posted Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Nasrullah Abbassi has started serious efforts to resolve the long standing problem of unpaid salaries of the workforce.
The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf informed in a statement issued on Tuesday that the DG after assuming the charge on August 19 held meetings with the employees and their representatives whose unpaid salaries and pensions had accumulated to 12 months.
He added that after assuring the staff the DG took up the matter with the provincial government to secure funds.Yousuf said Abbassi's efforts began to pay off in less than half month as the payment of arrears to the employees had begun.
He told that the DG had urged the employees to continue working with dedication, assuring them that he would take every step to ensure that the perpetual problem of default in the payment of salaries and pensions was permanently resolved.
