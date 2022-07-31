HDA terminates 300 staff of Housing Project due to financial crisis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has terminated more than 300 staff of the Housing Project I of HDA due to financial crisis.

According to an office order issued by the HDA's Project Director Zafar Ali Jatoi, the services of all contingent employees of Housing Project I of HDA were being terminated with effect from August 1 till further orders.

The HDA union's leader Aslam Abbassi appealed to the acting Director General of HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, to review the decision and reinstate the staff.