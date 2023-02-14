HDA terms news regarding vacant post of MD WASA false

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified the news article published in a section of the press concerning the vacant post of Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was wrong

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified the news article published in a section of the press concerning the vacant post of Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was wrong.

The HDA's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that BPS-19 officer Anjum Saeed was appointed MD of WASA last year through a notification issued by Sindh Local Government Department.

He added that since his appointment Saeed had been performing his duties.

He also apprised that the acting Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner, had taken notice of the authority's 2 missing cars.

According to him, the cars were reportedly in private use but fuel for those vehicles were being provided by the authority.

The spokesman told that the DG HDA had sought a report in that regard from the Planning and Development wing of the authority.