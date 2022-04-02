UrduPoint.com

HDA To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Water During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) will ensure uninterrupted supply of water during the holy month of Ramadan while the city's drainage system particularly surrounding the mosques will be thoroughly maintained

The HDA's Director General Muhammad Suhail Khan informed the media here on Saturday that a monitoring committee had been formed to inspect performance of the water supply and drainage systems.

He said the concerned officials had been directed to implement the work plan in a way to ensure that the people observing the fast did not cause any problems.

He added that Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Khemtio and Executive Engineers of WASA who would be part of the committee had been given separate responsibilities for monitoring and implementation.

He apprised that he had told the officials to ensure that the machines at the filtration plants as well as the pumping stations were working efficiently.

The DG said WASA had also been asked to set up a complaint center at the agency's head office.

