HDA union hold protest, demand release of unpaid salaries, pensions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Mehran Workers Union held a protest here on Sunday and urged Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to release unpaid salaries and pensions of the HDA's staff.

While addressing the protesters the union's leaders Aslam Abbassi and others claimed that the HDA's staff and retired employees had not been paid their salaries and pensions for last 8 months.

"In these prevailing circumstances of the national emergency due to the coronavirus when the people are stocking ration for weeks or months, our families hardly afford to have two meals a day," said Abbassi, holding the HDA officials for the poor state of affairs.

He said in the time of existing crisis the HDA staff were discharging their duties with responsibility to ensure supply of water and functioning of the drainage system in the city.

Abbassi urged the local government minister to give special consideration to their request in view of the prevailing emergency situation.