HDA Union holds protest against non payment of salaries, pension to WASA employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Wednesday staged protest against non payment of salaries and pension since last 11 months and for regularization of work charge and contract employees of the organizations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Wednesday staged protest against non payment of salaries and pension since last 11 months and for regularization of work charge and contract employees of the organizations.

The protest demonstration led by HDA Employees Union organizer Aijaz Hussain, Attar Khan Chang, Niaz Hussain Chandio, Abdul Qayoom Bhatti and others demanded for immediate payment of their outstanding salaries and pension and acceptance of their charter of demands.

They said the Water and Sanitation Agency's serving as well as retired employees were not being paid their salaries and pension since last 11 months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They said Sindh government and HDA management were not serious in resolving issues of the WASA employees.

Addressing the protest rally, HDA Union leaders Abdul Qayoom Bhatti said the Local Govt Minister had sent summary of Rs 70 million grant to the CM but Syed Murad Ali Shah had not accorded approval till today.

The protesting employees said provincial government was not releasing Rs 40 million monthly grant to Water and Sanitation Agency since long time due to which organization was facing financial restraints.

They warned that in case of non resolution of their genuine demands, Wasa employees would start a protest movement after 12 Rabiul Awal in which water supply and sewerage services would be stoped.

The HDA employees union also announced 2 hours token hunger strike from October 14 to 19.