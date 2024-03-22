HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

Open Menu

Published March 22, 2024

Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has given seven days to number of housing schemes to pay external development charges in seven days to avoid action

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has given seven days to number of housing schemes to pay external development charges in seven days to avoid action.

Dozens of housing schemes have defaulted because of non-payment of External Development Charges (EDC), said the spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf here Friday.

A task force had been constituted to take action against such schemes, he added.

The builders and sponsors of such housing schemes had been contacted multiple times with direction to pay the EDC but they paid no attention to the calls given by the concerned authorities.

He said that these schemes owners did not show any interest or made any commitment for payment of the dues amounting to hundreds of millions rupees.

He maintained that the employees of the authority and its subordinate wings had not been paid their salaries for nearly five months because of the ongoing financial crunch.

The spokesman further informed that the builders and sponsors had been warned on several occasions to pay EDC but they didn't show any intentions regarding payment of dues. He said failure of paying the EDC might result in cancellation of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and also registration of FIRs against them.

