HDA, WASA employees stage sit-in for payment of salaries, regularization of daily wagers

The HDA Employees Union (CBA) on Tuesday staged protest demonstration for payment of outstanding salaries, pension and regularization of the contract and daily wage employees and demanded implementation of minimum wage for Hyderabad Development Authority and Wasa employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The HDA Employees Union (CBA) on Tuesday staged protest demonstration for payment of outstanding salaries, pension and regularization of the contract and daily wage employees and demanded implementation of minimum wage for Hyderabad Development Authority and Wasa employees.

A large number of HDA/WASA employees also held a sit-in outside Hyderabad press club in which Jamat Islami leader and former MPA Abdul Waheed Qureshi, district Emir Aqeel Ahmed Khan and others also participated in the protest in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesting employees, Jamat Islami leader Abdul Waheed Qureshi termed attitude of WASA management as unjustifiable and said Managing Director had registered cases against HDA Union leaders instead of resolving their demands.

The WASA employees and the pensioners are not being paid their salaries and pension due to which their families are facing financial difficulties, Abdul Waheed Qureshi said and added that Jamat Islami will not let WASA employees alone in their protest movement.

District Emir Aqeel Ahmed Khan said Jamat Islami will extend support to HDA employees protest till resolution of their just demands.

He demanded of the HDA and WASA management to accept demands of HDA employees on immediate basis and cases against union leaders should be taken back.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Abdul Moeed Shaikh along with Jamat Islami office bearers got bail of the HDA Union leaders Abdul Qayoom Bhatti, Aijaz Hussain, Hameed Pathan, Muhammad Raheem Khoso, Javed Bhatti, Niaz Chandio and others from local court.