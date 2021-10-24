UrduPoint.com

HDA, WASA Employees Suspend Cleanliness Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

HDA, WASA employees suspend cleanliness work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) protesting against non-payment of their salaries have announced suspension of water supply and drainage system on a daily basis.

Aijaz Hussain, Attar Khan Chang, Raheem Khoso and other protesters warned at a protest outside Hyderabad press club on Sunday that they would suspend the water supply from 11 am to 1 pm from October 25 on daily basis.

The functioning of the district's drainage network would also be stopped at the same time, they added.

The protesters said they had not been paid their salaries for the last 11 months as the financial crisis persisted in the HDA and WASA.

According to them, the bills over the public sector consumers of WASA had accrued to around Rs.13 billion and the same amount was not being provided to the agency.

They claimed that the departments of the Sindh government alone had to pay Rs.40 million in monthly bills to WASA but the payment was mostly defaulted.

The protesters informed that a summary for release of a small amount of Rs.70 million to WASA was pending approval in the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi.

They warned that in the first leg of their protest they would stop the water supply and drainage network for 2 hours daily and if their problems remained unattended they would widen the scope of their protests.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Protest Water Hyderabad Same October Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

11 minutes ago
 Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FI ..

Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Ma ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

56 minutes ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.