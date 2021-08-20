UrduPoint.com

HDA Workers Flays MD WASA For Not Fulfilling Promise Of Releasing Unpaid Salaries

The Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) Mehran Workers Union has deplored that Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) failed to live up to his promise of releasing unpaid salaries of the staff

The union's General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi said the MD Zahid Hussain Khemtio had earlier promised them that their salaries would be released before Eid-ul-Azha but he did not honour his previous promise as well.

He demanded that following the instructions of the Sindh government the minimum wage of the contract and work charged employees should be raised to Rs.25,000 per month.

According to him, the staff was paid only one month's salary during the last 4 months. He maintained that the WASA's management was compelling the unpaid workers to take recourse to protest.

