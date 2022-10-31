UrduPoint.com

HDA Workers Union Assails Officials For Releasing Only One Out Of 10 Unpaid Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

HDA workers union assails officials for releasing only one out of 10 unpaid salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has assailed the officials for planning to release only one out of 10 unpaid salaries to the workers after the release of Rs.100 million funds from the Sindh government.

A meeting of the union chaired by Muhammad Azam Rajput in Latifabad here on Sunday, the workers deplored that the management of HDA's subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) dedicated no funds for salaries from the recovery of revenues of last 2 months.

The meeting demanded that the workers should be paid at least 3 salaries.

They warned that the workers would take recourse to protest if their demand was not accepted.

They urged the HDA's Director General Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to play his part to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries because it was a matter of livelihood for the workforce and their families.

The office bearers and members of the union Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, Waleem Nazir, Aashiq Kambrani, Manzoor Chandio, Qasim Ansari and others attended the meeting.

