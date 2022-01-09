UrduPoint.com

HDA Workers Union Demands Payment Of Salaries To WASA Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

HDA workers union demands payment of salaries to WASA employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has deplored that the workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have not been paid their salaries and pensions for the last 10 to 12 month.

Speaking at a meeting of the union in Qasimabad here Sunday its Chairman Aashiq Kambrani said both the HDA and WASA remained indifferent to the plight of the unpaid workers and their families.

He said there was no such example of exploitation of the workforce as was in play at WASA.

Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, General Secretary of the union, the workers had not been paid for almost a year but they were supposed to join their duties because both the water supply and drainage were essential services.

He claimed that WASA recovered Rs.110 million last month including Rs.60 million from the police and Rs.50 million from the recovery of the utility bills.

"The agency could at least have cleared 2 months salaries and pensions. But the administration is so cruel that it is least bothered about the hardships of the workers," he said.

Abbassi further alleged that the work charge staff which were being paid a paltry sum of Rs.10,000 were being harassed and that they would be fired from the jobs which were under the scrutiny.

He said the union demanded equal treatment of the regular and contractual employees and wanted WASA to put an end to the exploitation of the latter.

