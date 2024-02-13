HDA's Employees Demand Payment Of Salaries
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 09:05 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) held a protest outside the office of Mayor here on Tuesday, decrying that they have not been paid salaries and pensions for 5 months.
Led by General Secretary of the union Muhammad Aslam Abbassi the protesters said the salaries of the officers were timely paid, the authority made the lower staff and their families suffer by not paying their salaries on time.
He claimed that their families were starving at their homes while they were unable to pay for the education of their children and the healthcare of ill family members.
The protesters demanded from Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Haider Shah to pay their unpaid salaries.
