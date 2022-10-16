HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority's Mehran Workers Union has called a meeting on October 19 to discuss the protest strategy against the alleged non-payment of remunerations and pensions for the past nine months.

The union's General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi informed, here on Sunday, that the meeting would also update the workers about the progress of their petition in the Sindh High Court over the same matter.

He maintained that the HDA's officers did not utilize the collected revenue for the payment of salaries.

According to him, the workers were told time and again that their salaries would be released once the Sindh government issued the financial grants.

He said the meeting would also forward the demand that the daily-wage and contract workers should be paid a minimum salary of Rs25,000 per month in the light of the Sindh government's rule.