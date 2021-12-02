HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) strongly condemned the brutal murder of secretary Sindh Bar Council Advocate Irfan Ali Mahar and seconded the stance of SBC's announcement of full day boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday.

The president HDBA Muhammad Asif Shaikh in a statement demanded of the Sindh government, IG police and security agencies for taking strict action against the culprits.

Besides, HDBA extended heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved family and pray to Almighty Allah to grant them courage, patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss.