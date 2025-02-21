HDBA delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A delegation of senior lawyers of Hazara Division Bar Association (HDBA), led by its President, Sardar Aman called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and stated that, as part of his commitment to strengthening access to justice in remote areas, he will visit remote areas of Hazara Division.

He emphasized the essential role and collective wisdom of both the bench and the bar in ensuring an effective dispensation of justice, highlighting that their collaboration is fundamental for upholding the rule of law. He reiterated that without the support and cooperation of the legal fraternity, the objective of a fair and efficient justice system cannot be fully realized.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for his time and apprised him of the challenges faced by the Hazara Division Bar Associations and litigants and capacity-building initiatives for bar members, particularly given the geographical remoteness of the Hazara Division.

In response, the Chief Justice assured the delegation of his commitment in addressing their concerns under the Access to Justice program. Additionally, he informed the members of the delegation that Federal Judicial academy (FJA) has uploaded the training programs on its website and the legal practitioners of Hazara Bar Division can take benefit from such courses for enhancing their legal expertise and professional growth.