HDBA demands severing of diplomatic relations with France over publication of blasphemous caricatures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Bar Association, Hyderabad (HDBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricature in French newspapers and demanded for severing of diplomatic relations with France.

In a resolution adopted by the District Bar on February 10, members and the officials of District Bar Association once again condemned the publication of such blasphemous caricatures and said it would not be tolerated such acts of blasphemy by France.

The legal fraternity also demanded for the boycott of French products being used in the country.