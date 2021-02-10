UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDBA Demands Severing Of Diplomatic Relations With France Over Publication Of Blasphemous Caricatures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

HDBA demands severing of diplomatic relations with France over publication of blasphemous caricatures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Bar Association, Hyderabad (HDBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricature in French newspapers and demanded for severing of diplomatic relations with France.

In a resolution adopted by the District Bar on February 10, members and the officials of District Bar Association once again condemned the publication of such blasphemous caricatures and said it would not be tolerated such acts of blasphemy by France.

The legal fraternity also demanded for the boycott of French products being used in the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Blasphemy France Hyderabad February

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

28 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.