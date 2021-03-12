HDBA election to be held on April 10

The election of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) would be held on April 10,2021, said a notification issued by Sindh Bar Council

The interested candidates could file their nomination papers from March 16 to 20 while the initial list of candidates would be issued on March 20.

The election committee would scrutinize the nomination papers on March 23 and on the same day the final list of candidates would be issued.

The candidates could withdraw from the contest by March 27. The election committee would announce the result on April 12.