HDBA elects advocate Irfan Ali Bughio as new president.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The legal fraternity associated with Hyderabad District Bar Association has elected advocate Irfan Ali Bughio as its president.

According to the official results of the elections announced here Sunday, Bughio won the seat with 580 votes followed by 526 votes of advocate Ghulam Asghar Mirbahar.

On the seat of Vice President, advocate Kashif Ali Lakho was elected with 434 while his opponent Muhammad Imran Arain secured 311 votes.

Advocate Ashar Majeed Khokhar bagged the seat of the General Secretary winning 797 votes against 304 votes of his opponent Wahid Advocate Bux Aajiz Laghari.

Advocates Abdul Razzaq Dars, Waseem Akhtar Shahani and Babar Ali Mirani was elected to the seats of Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer with 442, 377 and 524 votes, respectively.

The advocates Ravi Kumar, Shaista Memon, Nawaz Ali Rajper, Jahanzeb Khan alias Zaibee, Abdul Samad Qureshi, Osama Yousuf Parhyar and Rehana Sahito was elected as a member of the Managing Committee.