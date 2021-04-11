HDBA elects Muhammad Asif Shaikh as new president

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has elected advocate Muhammad Asif Shaikh as its President and Imran Ali Borano as General Secretary.

According to the official results announced here on Sunday, Shaikh bagged 510 votes and Borano 296 votes.

Advocate Asma Mughal has been elected as Vice President with 430 votes, Haq Nawaz Jamari as Joint Secretary with 327 votes, Naeemuddin Sahito as library Secretary with 364 votes and Shakir Nawaz Shar as Treasurer with 370 votes.

The bar also elected 7 lawyers including Abdul Rehman Memon, Abdullah Langha, Sufian Ahmed Laghari, Shafqatullah Panhwar, Saba Urooj Mughal, Afaz Ali Shah and Abdul Waheed Lanjar as Members of the Managing Committee (MMC).

Some 1,110 lawyers out of 1,550 registered voters cast their votes.

As many as 41 candidates landed in the electoral fray for 6 seats of the office bearers and 7 of MMC.

The Additional District and Session judge Muhammad Abbass Siyal was the Returning Officer during the election.