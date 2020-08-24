HDBA observes strike against abduction of lady lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Lawyers on Monday boycotted court proceedings against mishandling and alleged abduction of a Lady lawyer in Punjab by Police.

On the call of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA), complete strike was observed by the lawyers due to which court proceedings remain suspended in different courts of the city.

The General Secretary Hyderabad District Bar Association K B Leghari had announced the strike to record protest against abduction of a lady lawyer in Punjab and demanded action against responsible Police officials.