Open Menu

HDBA Requests Sindh Govt For Funds To Upgrade Library

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 09:56 PM

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has requested the Sindh Government to provide funds to the association for the purchase of books, desktop computers, printers and furniture for the bar's library

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has requested the Sindh Government to provide funds to the association for the purchase of books, desktop computers, printers and furniture for the bar's library.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh Law Minister Muhammad Omer Soomro on Friday, the bar's President Khuda Bux Laghari submitted that the library required a large number of books, 25 computers and two printers.

Laghari said there are around 6,000 members of the bar but the library consists of only 100 chairs in its limited space.

The association's office and library not only needed renovation but also expansion, he added.

The bar's president also attached a list of furniture that they required along with the application.

Related Topics

Sindh Law Minister Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

2 minutes ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

18 minutes ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

7 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

7 minutes ago
Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

7 minutes ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

36 minutes ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

36 minutes ago
 DG HDA says people should support WASA instead cri ..

DG HDA says people should support WASA instead criticism

16 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Abu Dhabi

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan