HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has requested the Sindh Government to provide funds to the association for the purchase of books, desktop computers, printers and furniture for the bar's library.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh Law Minister Muhammad Omer Soomro on Friday, the bar's President Khuda Bux Laghari submitted that the library required a large number of books, 25 computers and two printers.

Laghari said there are around 6,000 members of the bar but the library consists of only 100 chairs in its limited space.

The association's office and library not only needed renovation but also expansion, he added.

The bar's president also attached a list of furniture that they required along with the application.