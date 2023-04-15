UrduPoint.com

HDBA Starts Drive To Identify, Punish Impostors Pretend To Be Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has started a drive to identify and punish impostors who pretend to be lawyers in order to use their influence often for illegal works

The HDBA here on Saturday constituted a 9-member surveillance committee of the legal practitioners in that regard and announced a bounty of Rs5,000 which would be given to a lawyer exposing a fake lawyer.

"... it has been unanimously decided to take serious action against fake advocates, touts and other miscreant elements including munshis (managers of the legal firms) who are causing disgrace to the legal fraternity," reads the resolution passed on Saturday.

It added that such impostors were also developing mistrust for the lawyers among the public.

The resolution stated that the committee would be competent to lodge FIRs against the impostors.

The committee's members include advocates Niaz Muhammad Ghangro, Muhammad Qasim Daudpoto, Waqar Ahmed Laghari, Shakir Nawaz Shar, Ali Asghar Tewino, Bhagwandas Panhwar, Sumera Qazi, Shumaila Dars and Zulfiqar Ali Chang.

