HDBA suspends all affairs as in-charge sessions judge tested positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The District Bar Association on Tuesday suspended entire affairs of bar association after in-charge Sessions Judge was tested for COVID-19 positive taking the number of corona affected judges to two in Hyderabad.

The in-charge District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad, Niaz Hussain Soomro, has been tested for COVID-19 positive due to which all offices of Hyderabad District Bar Association, its library, canteen and cafeteria will remain closed till May 20, 2020, HDBA statement said.

The Hyderabad District Bar Association also requested the district judiciary not to pass any kind of adverse order in any case in absence of advocates.

All members of legal fraternity are advised that due to this coronavirus our bar rooms, court premises, library rooms become unsafe therefore stay at homes, HDBA statement said.

Earlier, a senior advocate Abdul Sattar and Civil Judge Rehan Memon had been tested COVID-19 positive here the other day due to which the court of 11th civil judge/judicial magistrate had been sealed.