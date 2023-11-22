HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

The Human Development Foundation (HDF) on Wednesday commemorated its 25th Anniversary at the Sustainable Development Conference 2023, in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Human Development Foundation (HDF) on Wednesday commemorated its 25th Anniversary at the Sustainable Development Conference 2023, in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The celebration was unfolded with a dynamic panel discussion on ‘Transforming Communities,’ featuring luminaries including Chairman HDF, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Riaz, Vice Chairman HDF Lt. Gen. (Retd) Anis Abbasi, President WWF, Dr. Adil Najam, Former Chairperson HEC, Dr. Tariq Banuri, Managing Director HDF North America, Ms. Fatima Hussain and Executive Director SDPI Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri.

The discussion explored HDF's transformative journey and the way forward, focusing on poverty eradication and grassroots impact, said a press release.

Looking back on HDF’s journey through the years and the support of the expatriates who made it possible, Dr. Adil Najam, one of the founding members of the organization, remarked, “Human development is not about holding hands. It is not that the diaspora supports HDF but HDF supports the diaspora. HDF gives meaning to their support, that is why this partnership works.”

Addressing the team that works tirelessly to create positive change in society, another one of HDF’s founding members, Dr. Tariq Banuri’s words, “We are happy to live whatever life God gives us but we want to make a difference in the lives of others,” resonated, leaving the audience deeply moved.

CEO HDF, Mehboob Ul Haq in his opening remarks, stated, “Today, we gather not merely to celebrate a milestone but to reaffirm our commitment to the noble cause of human development in Pakistan. We stand united in our vision of Pakistan where every individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential, where poverty is eradicated, and where prosperity is shared equitably.

The milestone event followed HDF's triumph at the Sustainability Investment Expo 2023 on November 19th and 20th, where they took the win at the prestigious Sustainability Awards 2023 in the 'Water Conservation' category for the Afaf Dam in Soon Valley, Khushab.

Haq proudly received the award, remarking, “This is the sixth Dam that HDF has built in Pakistan and is unique in that it is part of an eco-system design that addresses the environment and multidimensional poverty simultaneously.”

The success of the Afaf Dam was also greatly applauded by Senator Sherry Rehman, who inaugurated the expo and emphasized the need to replicate HDF’s model in other climate-vulnerable regions of Pakistan.

A riveting documentary showcased HDF's remarkable journey, reflecting on decades of progress in education, healthcare, sustainable environment, WASH, livelihood, food security and social capital development. Emotions ran high as the documentary reflected on HDF's enduring commitment to marginalized communities.

The event facilitated meaningful connections, bringing together industry experts, HDF founders, donors and supporters united in their passion for sustainable development. In a profound moment, HDF also solidified commitments by signing Memoranda of Understanding with SDPI and Code for Pakistan. These agreements pave the way for future collaborations, steering towards a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

HDF's 25th Anniversary commemoration not only celebrates its rich history but also eagerly anticipates a future marked by sustainable partnerships and continued transformative initiatives.