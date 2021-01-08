Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)'s leaders appealed once again to the families Mach martyrs to bury the bodies and assured them that we would not leave bereaved families alone in difficult time

HDP made this appeal in a meeting of the central council of the Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) which held in the chairmanship of Adviser to CM Balochistan for sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

Central Secretary General Ahmad Ali Kohzad, Member Provincial Assembly Qadir Ali Nail and others were also present on the occasion.

HDP leaders said that we were struggling to defend the rights of people on the Assembly floor and in the government fora.

They also urged Hazara community that they would keep an eye on those who spread chaos saying we need to be far-sighted instead of reckless about the nation.

JIT has formed in the wake of Mach tragedy, they added.