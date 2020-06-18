UrduPoint.com
HDU Established At Civil Hospital For COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:56 PM

HDU established at Civil hospital for COVID-19 patients

The district administration has decided to transform Civil hospital Iqbal ward into High Dependency Unit (HDU) for coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to transform Civil hospital Iqbal ward into High Dependency Unit (HDU) for coronavirus patients.

The hospital sources said on Thursday that earlier this ward was used for heart patients, adding that the heart patients would now be shifted to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

They said: "Iqbal is being transformed into High Dependency Unit." It is pertinent to mention here that the Government General Hospital GM Abad andsome wards at the Allied hospital had already been reserved for coronavirus patients.

