HDU opens at Nishtar Hospital gynae unit-I

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :High Dependency Unit(HDU) with 2 bedded was opened at gynae unit-I (ward no 16 ) of Nishtar Hospital by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood to further facilitate the patients.

According tp details, Nishtar Medical University Hod gynecology & Obstetrics department, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Hajra Masood, former principal NMC, Dr Samee Akhtar were also attended the ceremony.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood felicitated Dr Mehnaz and his team for setting up HDU equipped with modern monitors.

He ensured gynae & obstetrics deptt of his full support for welfare projects of patients in future too.