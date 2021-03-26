UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HDU Opens At Nishtar Hospital Gynae Unit-I

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

HDU opens at Nishtar Hospital gynae unit-I

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :High Dependency Unit(HDU) with 2 bedded was opened at gynae unit-I (ward no 16 ) of Nishtar Hospital by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood to further facilitate the patients.

According tp details, Nishtar Medical University Hod gynecology & Obstetrics department, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Hajra Masood, former principal NMC, Dr Samee Akhtar were also attended the ceremony.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood felicitated Dr Mehnaz and his team for setting up HDU equipped with modern monitors.

He ensured gynae & obstetrics deptt of his full support for welfare projects of patients in future too.

Recent Stories

Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani submits app ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

50 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

42 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

42 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.