HE Governor Sindh Received HE Ambassador Of The State Of Qatar

Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:27 PM

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, welcomed His Excellency Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020) His Excellency Mr. Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, welcomed His Excellency Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, and ways to promote bilateral relations and enhancing existing cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Qatar’s Consul General in Karachi His Excellency Mr. Mishal Muhammad Ali Al Ansari.

